NCVO telethon tech issues push proceedings to Sunday

The 41st annual NCVO telethon, scheduled to air on Logic Channel 33 and stream live on various online platforms, was beset by serious technical issues on Saturday.

The feed of the live stream was not playing in full screen, some videos were scrambled, and links on the NCVO website were not working. Although channel 33 was broadcasting for most of the day, it too finally succumbed to the bad luck organisers were having, leaving viewers with a blank screen.

Determined to give audiences the opportunity to watch all the content as it was meant to be seen, the charity decided to postpone by one day and will be running the entire programme from noon to midnight on Sunday.

“We want as much of the local and international community to view this great event in an effort to raise as much money as possible for the children we support,” said Miriam Foster, CEO of the NCVO.

The feed online can be found on the Cayman Life YouTube channel or on its Facebook page. People can donate through www.ncvo.org.ky.

Foster sincerely hopes people will tune in and donate, as the organisation is desperate for funding at this particularly difficult time.

“Thanks to the Logic viewers who have donated individually and have contributed about $15,000,” Foster said. “See you [on Sunday], as we try to raise $1.6 million. We have a great lineup you can’t miss!”