As the first cases of coronavirus in the Cayman Islands began to be announced, government urged people to stay at home for their own safety.

But for some, that isn’t an option.

Garbage collectors, police officers, supermarket clerks, bus drivers, port workers, doctors, nurses, pizza delivery drivers, bank tellers, pharmacists, gas station attendants – and the list goes on – have all reported for duty.

Many of these frontline workers face great risks to keep the country running.

Read more about these everyday heroes in the Cayman Compass:

‘The invisible army in the war against COVID-19’

caymancompass.com/hailing-our-heroes

