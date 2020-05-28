As the first cases of coronavirus in the Cayman Islands began to be announced, government urged people to stay at home for their own safety.
But for some, that isn’t an option.
Garbage collectors, police officers, supermarket clerks, bus drivers, port workers, doctors, nurses, pizza delivery drivers, bank tellers, pharmacists, gas station attendants – and the list goes on – have all reported for duty.
Many of these frontline workers face great risks to keep the country running.
Read more about these everyday heroes in the Cayman Compass:
‘The invisible army in the war against COVID-19’
caymancompass.com/hailing-our-heroes
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.