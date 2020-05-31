BOB FM launches Chow Down for Charity initiative

In light of the coronavirus pandemic creating a greater need for food support in the community, radio station BOB FM has partnered with 11 local restaurants for the new Chow Down for Charity programme.

For the month of June, when customers place an order at a participating restaurant, they will be given the option to make a donation to the restaurant’s chosen charity.

Organisers said 100% of the donations will be given to the chosen charities in order to support their community work.

Below is a list of the participating Chow Down for Charity restaurants and the charities they have chosen to support:

The Kitchen at Fidel’s: the Family Resource Centre Bacaro: Feed Our Future Icoa: Kiwanis Tomfoodery: Big Brothers Big Sisters Ristorante Pappagallo: Jasmine Jessie’s Juice Bar/Jack Sparrow: Cayman Food Bank The Tasting Room: Crisis Centre Ragazzi: Meals On Wheels Lighthouse: PAWS Bread & Chocolate: National Trust Steak Social: YMCA

This initiative was created by Nicole Makin and Michelle Lockwood, members of the Crisis Centre fundraising committee, who have been working with Hurley’s Media on the campaign.

“Michelle and I have seen the growing demand on charities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Makin, “and we expect this year many charities will be unable to host their annual fundraising events, which will create further challenges to support the community in need.”

Seeing restaurants in an equally challenging position without the support of tourism, Lockwood and Makin started thinking about a way to create an event that benefitted both charities and restaurants. Chow Down for Charity was the result.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this campaign to life using our powerful channels of communication to promote local restaurants and charities impacted by the effects of COVID-19,” said Brydie Phillips, marketing and PR manager at Hurley’s Media.

“In the spirit of generosity, we hope people in the position [to do so] will support this important cause, even if it is a small donation. Every dollar counts,” said Phillips.

The campaign was made possible with the support of several sponsors, including Kensington Management, Foster’s, KRyS Global, ReFuel, BDO and Heritage Holdings Development.

To kickstart the fundraising, Foster’s has donated $1,100, which will be distributed among the 11 charities.

ReFuel is also providing the restaurants with discounted fuel vouchers to support their delivery services.

“At a time when we are navigating the disruption and impact of COVID-19, we are overwhelmed by the many businesses and people showing acts of generosity and kindness and we are incredibly grateful for the initial support of this campaign,” said Phillips.

To learn more about the campaign and to get involved, visit www.bobfm.ky.