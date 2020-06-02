Prison authorities have confirmed that three inmates were on hunger strike Tuesday at a low-security holding facility at Fairbanks.

A statement by Her Majesty’s Prison Service said the male inmates at the Enhanced Rehabilitation Unit, next door to the Immigration Detention Centre, had been refusing to eat prison food since Monday evening. The unit was opened in February last year to act as an overflow for minimum-security prisoners from Northward Prison.

“The matter is now being managed in accordance with internal policy and procedures,” the Prison Service said.

“The current residents of the ERU were moved there as part of the strategy to create some internal space at HMP Northward in light of COVID-19 prevention arrangements. It was made clear to the men that this move would not include opportunities to begin community placements, due to COVID-19,” the prison statement said, alluding to the reason behind the hunger strike.

According to a statement from the Prison Service when the facility first opened, the unit can house up to 21 low-risk prisoners. It said most of the inmates at the facility would be working at community placements during daytime business hours.

The prison statement said it is “disappointing” that the prisoners who are refusing food “did not raise any concerns they have through the internal complaints processes”.

It said communication channels between inmates and prison officers “remain open and active, and feedback from prisoners, as always, is fully encouraged”.

“The option exists for prisoners to raise issues of concern to the Independent Monitoring Board and they chose not to do this either,” it said.