DPP: Insufficient evidence for conviction in curfew-breach case

Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran has explained his office’s decision not to prosecute Tiffany Seymour, wife of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, following allegations that she had breached soft-curfew regulations.

“It was determined that the available evidence was insufficient to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence,” Moran said in an emailed response to queries from the Cayman Compass on the case.

On Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service announced, in a one-line statement, that it would not be proceeding with a prosecution against Seymour.

Police did not give a reason for the decision. Following queries from the Compass, an RCIPS spokesman said the police would not be commenting any further on the investigation at this time.

Moran, in his response, said that normally the DPP’s Office does not comment publicly about the files it receives, “especially in circumstances where criminal proceedings are not instigated”.

“However, given the inevitable public interest in this matter at this most difficult time, we can confirm that a file was received on [14 May], following an in-depth investigation conducted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service,” he said.

Moran explained that the file was reviewed by a senior lawyer, with reference to the evidential test applicable in all cases, and determined that there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction.

But, Moran said, this may not necessarily mean the case will remain closed.

“As is always the case, should we receive any further information of relevance to such a decision, we are under a duty to review it in conjunction with the relevant investigative agency. In such circumstances, it would not be appropriate for us to provide any further comment at this time,” he added.

Last month, police completed the investigation into allegations that the minister’s wife had participated in an exercise session with a personal trainer at her home, in contravention of soft-curfew regulations.

The allegations surfaced on a Cayman Marl Road post in April. The site stated that Tiffany Seymour had posted Instagram photos of the training session.

Police subsequently launched a probe into the claims following “a number of reports to RCIPS concerning this matter”.