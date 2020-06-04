Landlord not returning security deposit

I have seen a few stories about landlords trying to work with some tenants during this time. However, what about the landlords who fail to return security deposits to former tenants? This is something that many landlords do when the tenant has left the island.

I have a $1,500 deposit that is not being returned by one of your Caymanian property owners. Her reason for not returning the deposit is because she cannot find a new tenant! How ridiculous! I wanted to bring this situation to light, as I am not the only person to be a victim of this practice.

I am currently looking for an attorney to settle this issue.

Jeffrey Raikes