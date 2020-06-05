Restaurants reopening in June

George Town
A La Kebab
Abacus
Agua Restaurant and Lounge
Andiamo
Blue Cilantro
Brasserie
Brooklyn
Burger Shack
The Caboose
Cafe del Sol”
Casa 43
Casanova Ristorante
Cayman Cabana
Cayman Creperie
Champion House
Chicken Chicken
Cimboco
Craft
Da Fish Shack
Deckers
Edoardo’s
Fidel Murphy’s
Gelato & Co
George Town Yacht Club
Good Mood Food
Grand Old House
Jessie’s Juice
KARoo
Lauren’s
Le Vele (8 June)
Lobster Pot
Lone Star
Lucky Slice
Mike’s
Mizu
Mojo Gastropub
My Bar at Sunset House
Pani
Peppers Bar & Grill
Pico Taqueria
Pizza Hut
Rackam’s
Ragazzi
Salty’s
Seaharvest at Sunset House
Seven Mile Burger
Seven Restaurant
Singh’s Roti Shop Restaurant and Bar
South West Collective
Spanglish
Steak Social (8 June)
Sunshine Grill (19 June)
Thai Orchid
The Wharf
Tillie’s Restaurant
Tortuga Beach Grill and Bar (19 June)
Vista Bar at Grand Cayman Marriott
Water & the Elephant
Waterfront
Wolf’s Den
West Bay
Alfresco
Ave Terrace (15 June)
Bacaro
Calypso Grill
Catch
Coccoloba
Macabuca
Morgan’s Seafood Restaurant
Ristorante Pappagallo
Vivo (12 June)
Bodden Town
South Coast Bar & Grill
East End
Big Tree BBQ
Blue Rock
David’s Deep Blue Restaurant (11 June)
Lighthouse (17 June)
Mimi’s (11 June)
Tukka
North Side
Kaibo Beach Restaurant (13 June, weekends only)
Over the Edge
Wreck Bar & Grill at Rum Point (12 June)
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.