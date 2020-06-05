Wanted man offers to surrender

Says he first wants to talk to West Bay MLA Bernie Bush

Wanted man Simon Julio Newball has reportedly offered to turn himself in and West Bay MLA Bernie Bush has said he is willing to help bring about the end of a manhunt for the George Town man.

Newball allegedly pepper-sprayed police officers last month during an incident at a home on Leafy Lane, George Town. He has been on the run since the 27 May incident.

The 43-year-old is said to have contacted 911 to negotiate his surrender, and demanded that he speak to Bush and an attorney before turning himself in.

The MLA confirmed on Friday he would be willing to speak to Newball.

“I’ve given the police consent to give him my number the next time he calls,” Bush told the Cayman Compass Friday.

“I am more than willing and happy to be able to try to get this problem solved,” he said, adding the goal is for Newball to turn himself in safely, without the suspect or anyone else being “injured or harmed”.

Police said on 27 May officers were responding to a report of an incident at an address off Walkers Road when they were obstructed by Newball.

He reportedly brandished a machete and pepper spray, then allegedly assaulted officers with the pepper spray, before fleeing the location.

Newball is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, of slim build and light brown complexion.

The RCIPS is urging members of the public not to approach Newball, who they described as armed and dangerous, but to call 911.