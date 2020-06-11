Dive Site of the Week

Named for the abundance of black coral found at depth, Black Forest is a unique north wall dive site that can be dived for both deep and shallow profiles.
The top of this vertical wall starts around 45 feet, falling quickly into the deep abyss that surrounds all three of the Cayman Islands.
The entire area, located just outside the North Sound’s main channel, is home to some of the Caribbean’s most graceful creatures. Eagle Rays are often seen cruising along the edge of the drop during the summer months and during turtle nesting season, expect to be visited by large male green turtles. This is also one of the best places to spot reef sharks.
Check the tide before heading out. Ideally, you’ll want to dive this site at high tide to ensure maximum visibility.
| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights Resort on Seven Mile Beach.
