Luxury Cayman Villas has launched a contest to acknowledge and honour frontline workers.

The accommodation business will announce a grand prize winner from the people nominated by members of the public. The winner will be treated to an all-expenses-paid five-night stay at Evolution villas, a Luxury Cayman Villas property in Bodden Town. Organisers say the value of the prize is US$20,000.

Molly Thomas, director/founder Luxury Cayman Villas, said she and her team came up with the idea after brainstorming about how to honour Cayman’s frontline staff for all that they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were just kind of feeling helpless,” she said. “I don’t know how to sew so we weren’t able to make masks. We were contributing to the extent possible, in particular, to our employees and to some of our helpers and their families who were really struggling financially. But we wanted to do something and have something to be positive about … so we came up with this concept,” she said during a Zoom interview with the Cayman Compass Wednesday.

To nominate a frontline worker, members of the public can fill out the nomination form on the Luxury Cayman Villas website.

Thomas said the contest, which was launched last week, has already attracted dozens of nominations.

She added that she started proposing the idea to her partners, friends and people in the the industry to sponsor various aspects of the grand prize and “it really got legs under it”.

As well as recognising the grand prize winner, in the weeks running up to the grand prize announcement, the company will highlight the story of other heroes, tell their stories and reward them with a gift as a token of appreciation for their contribution.

The contest is open to all frontline workers, from supermarket employees to the garbage collectors.

“Anyone who has been deemed an essential worker from the beginning of the lockdown or at the beginning of the pandemic who has been going out every day while the rest of us are safe at home,” Thomas said.

The contest ends 31 July.