Bush assault case pushed back for 2nd time

The hearing into the case of Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, who faces four counts of common assault, has been adjourned for the second time.

Bush, a serving MLA and veteran politician, had been scheduled to appear before the court today (12 June), but the case was administratively adjourned.

He was originally due to appear in court in May. However, that date was pushed back until 12 June. The new date for the case to be heard in court is 3 July.

The charges stem from an incident in February, during which Bush is alleged to have engaged in a physical altercation with a staff member of the Coral Beach bar on West Bay Road.

Bush’s matter was first listed before the Summary Court for 22 April, at which time he was bailed to return to court on 15 May. Bush has taken a leave of absence as Speaker.