Tortuga founder Robert Hamaty passes away

Robert Hamaty, founder and owner of Tortuga Rum Company, passed away in a Miami hospital this morning (13 June). He was 72.

The Tortuga company announced his death in a press release, stating that he passed away peacefully at the Miami Baptist Health Center.

“Robert Hamaty will be sorely missed by family and friends who thank you for their privacy during this difficult time. Details of memorial will be circulated when relevant,” Tortuga stated.

Before getting into the rum business, Hamaty was an airline pilot, for Jamaica Airways and later for Cayman Airways.

Born in Jamaica, Hamaty lived in the Cayman Islands for 42 years. He served as the Jamaican honorary consul from 1992 to 2009.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said of Hamaty’s passing, “Today, sadly, Cayman has lost one of its captains of industry. Although I have already spoken to his children, Monique and Basil, on behalf of the Government, I want to publicly extend condolences to the family, friends and employees of Captain Robert Hamaty. Robbie Hamaty, though an aircraft pilot by training, was truly a visionary entrepreneur by nature.

“Together with his wife, Carlene, they built from scratch the incredibly successful international enterprise that Tortuga Rum has become. He was never shy to express his opinion or to provide advice to government about commerce in general and in particular, how we could continue to improve Cayman’s tourism product. He has made an immense contribution to the development and success of these Islands and will be greatly missed.”

In an interview last year with the Cayman Compass, Hamaty had described getting the idea for Tortuga rum when, after joining Cayman Airways in 1978, he noticed passengers boarding Cayman Airways flights carrying brands of rum made overseas. He recalled thinking, “Why can’t this island have its own rum?”

His company went on to have major local and international success, with its rum and rum cakes being popular exports from Cayman among tourists looking to a take a slice or a sip of the islands home with them. The Tortuga products are also distributed in many markets throughout the world and the company also runs operations out of Jamaica, Barbados and the Bahamas.

Tortuga celebrated its 35th anniversary last year.

Hamaty was also well known locally for his advocacy of organ transplants, and was a member of the Human Tissue Transplant Council in Cayman. In 1998, he underwent a heart transplant after becoming seriously ill due to flu-virus complications.

The heart donor was a 27-year-old pilot who had died in a sky-diving accident.

In his office, for years, Hamaty had proudly displayed a framed poem and photographs of that pilot whom he said, “In his final hours, that young man gave me a lifetime.”