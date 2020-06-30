The final flight of late Capt. Robert Hamaty

Scores of well-wishers, family and friends gathered for the final flight of the late Captain Robert Hamaty Friday at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Scores of well-wishers, family and friends gathered for the final flight of the late Captain Robert Hamaty Friday at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Hamaty died on 13 June at a Miami hospital. He was 72.

His body was flown home on Friday on a flight piloted by his son and current Cayman Airways pilot, Basil Hamaty. Dozens of people gathered on the runway to pay their respects. Cayman Airways changed its flight code from the usual “KX” to RMH3103, which stands for Robert Michael Hamaty, as a tribute to the late captain.

Capt. Robert Hamaty was one of Cayman Airways’ first four pilots. It is customary that a pilot receives a water cannon salute upon completing their final flight. However, Capt. Robert Hamaty was unable to receive this gesture of appreciation while alive.

For more information, watch the video in full.