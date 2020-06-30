Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reports one positive result was returned from 470 COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The person who tested positive was identified through the screening programme and is asymptomatic.

The number of people who have tested positive in Cayman now stands at 200. Of those, 191 have fully recovered. There have been 23,750 people tested in the Cayman Islands.

The number of positive cases worldwide now stands at 10,365,963.

The United States saw a 46% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended 28 June compared to the previous seven days, with 21 states reporting positivity test rates above the level that the World Health Organization has flagged as concerning.

Nationally, 7% of diagnostic tests came back positive last week, up from 5% the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

The World Health Organization considers a positivity rate above 5% to be a cause for concern because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Arizona’s positivity test rate was 24% last week, Florida’s was 16%, and Nevada, South Carolina and Texas’s were all 15%, according to the analysis.

Thirty-one states, mostly in the U.S. West and South, reported more new cases of COVID-19 last week compared to the previous week, the analysis found. Florida, Louisiana, Idaho and Washington state saw new cases more than double over that period.

In response to the new infections, officials in Louisiana and Washington state have temporarily halted the reopening of their economies. Residents in Washington also are now required to wear masks in public.

Florida state officials ordered all bars and some beaches to close.

New COVID-19 cases have risen every week for four-straight weeks in the US.

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial “safe list” of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday.

The 27-member bloc gave majority approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders, the Council of the EU, which represents EU governments, said in a statement.

The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

China has also been provisionally approved, although travel would only open up if Chinese authorities also allowed in EU visitors. Reciprocity is a condition of being on the list.

Russia, Brazil and Turkey, along with the United States, are among countries whose containment of the virus is considered worse than the EU average, and so will have to wait at least two weeks for approval. The bloc will carry out fortnightly reviews.

The move is aimed at supporting the EU travel industry and tourist destinations, particularly countries in southern Europe hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It acts as a recommendation to EU members, meaning they could potentially set restrictions on those entering from the 14 nations.

Within hours of the EU announcement, Italy, which has one of the highest COVID death tolls in the world, said it would opt out and keep quarantine restrictions in place for all nations that were not part of the free-travel Schengen area.

Canada also said it was extending its mandatory quarantine order for travellers until at the least the end of August and a travel ban for most foreigners until the end of July.

In the UK, Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to nudge the country back to normality.

The United Kingdom has been one of the world’s worst-hit areas, with more than 54,000 deaths in confirmed or suspected cases, though infections have waned and many restrictions are to be lifted across England from Saturday to revive the economy.

But the authorities were forced to take action in Leicester, a city of around 330,000 people, where the seven-day infection rate was three times higher than the next-worst city. Leicester, in England’s eastern Midlands, accounted for 10% of all positive cases in England in the past week, the government said.

“It’s depressing,” Stuart Towers, landlord of the Market Tavern pub told Reuters. “We were all looking forward to opening Saturday and the next thing you know that’s it. What do we do now?”

The city’s lockdown will affect almost 4,000 retailers, 239 restaurants, 182 pubs, 26 hotels and five cinemas, according to real estate adviser Altus Group. Many businesses would have been preparing to open on Saturday for the first time since March.