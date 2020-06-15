After losing day job, mum went full-time with police

Mother-of-two Kimberly Sinclair lost her job as a pre-school teacher in the early days of the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite that loss of income and long-term uncertainty over her career, she didn’t waste time being depressed. Instead she has put in more than 700 hours as a special constable.

Sinclair was already part of the volunteer police force, which usually requires a commitment of around 15 hours each month. During COVID-19 operations she has essentially gone full-time.

“I go out there every day and I work really hard to ensure everyone out on the road is allowed to be there and that social distancing is being followed,” she said.

“I do it for their sake and for mine. When I help ensure safety on the island, I feel happy because there is less chance for it to get in my home or in my community as well.”

Sinclair said she had to depend on her fellow officers for rides at times when she couldn’t afford to put gas in her car.

Despite the hardship, she said the police had looked out for the welfare of her and other officers, and she is proud to continue to serve.

“It has been a great honour and one of the best times of my life to know I have played a role in suppressing this virus and ensure we get through this safe as opposed to other countries where millions of people have lost their lives.”