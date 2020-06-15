Sinclair Group donates vehicle to ARK

The Sinclair Group (Sinclair Corporate Services Ltd and the law firm Sinclairs) has donated a Jeep Liberty car to help charity Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness deliver meals to people in need.

ARK and a team of volunteer chefs and delivery people have been cooking and taking hot meals to hundreds of families who may otherwise go hungry during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Sinclair Group, in a press release, said, as well as the donation of the vehicle, the company had made “a commitment of ongoing financial support to this very deserving NPO”.

“We know how fortunate we are to have a thriving financial services and law firm business and we want to help those in our community who are struggling right now, by making donations where we are confident our support will reach those who most need it,” the company said in the release.