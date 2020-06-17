Kite for COVID trio presents cheque to ARK

On Wednesday, 3 June, three remarkable boys completed a 22-mile kitesurfing challenge to raise money for the Acts of Random Kindness charity.

Jake Fagan, 12, Zach Brooks, 12, and Ben Coak, 11, were hoping for $10,000-worth of support when they came up with the idea, but never dreamed the initiative would take off like the very kites that carried them over the waves. Private individuals and companies got on board and the donations came pouring in.

On Wednesday, they finally presented a cheque to Tara Nielsen of ARK, in the amount of $53,016.36. The presentation was held at Deckers Restaurant on West Bay Road, which has offered its premises as a main drop-off location for those donating food to the charity.

Nielsen was overwhelmed by the total, stating that this would allow ARK to provide over 8,000 meals to those in need.