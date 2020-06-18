Remembering Dame Vera Lynn

I was so saddened today, and I am sure everyone in the Cayman Islands was, to hear of the sad death of Dame Vera Lynn at the magnificent age of 103. She was very much the voice of Britain during the Second World War and truly ‘the Forces’ Sweetheart’.

It was my great privilege to meet her in 2010 when she visited my school at Lancing in West Sussex to hear our chapel choir. We were overawed but sung our best!

After the service, she met everyone in the choir and spoke to them individually. When she approached me, she said to me, ‘Olivia, just keep singing so everyone can enjoy the music.’

What great advice. I very much wish I had taken it at the time but studying and exams got in the way. I am sure that this great lady will have inspired more people, not just in the field of music, but in many other endeavours.

Olivia Connolly