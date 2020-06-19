‘The Show Must Go On’ brings performing arts into homes

Anyone who has been involved in the world of showbiz is aware of the saying, “The show must go on.”

Actors get sick, props go missing, the stage lighting is finicky … but no matter what, the performers will carry on so they don’t disappoint their audience.

For Musicians Ltd., COVID-19 could have been that hurdle; yet, rather than bowing to the pandemic, students of the school are moving their latest production – ‘The Show Must Go On’ – online. This Sunday, from 6-7:45pm, they will perform a total of over 24 songs from eight different musicals, such as ‘The Lion King’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Frozen’. What better way to spend Father’s Day?

This huge community virtual musical feast for the whole family features students from the Cayman Arts Trust’s free instrumental lesson initiative and students from Musicians Ltd.’s Music School. There will be over 50 performers and 250 costumes – a mammoth event that all participants can’t wait to share with the world.

Tickets are $15 per household, enabling everyone in each home to watch the show for one price.

One hundred percent of the proceeds is going to fund the Cayman Arts Trust Free Instrumental Program for local students in financial need.

Cayman Arts Trust

CAT was founded in 2017 to provide equitable access to music and performing arts lessons for disadvantaged students across the Cayman Islands. In these difficult times, music – more than ever – is playing an important role in Cayman’s community.

Each donation assists a student with an annual scholarship.

For tickets to ‘The Show Must Go On’ and to learn more about CAT, visit here. After ticket purchase, a link will be sent for viewing the show.