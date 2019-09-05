Performing arts camp inspires students

The Cayman Arts Trust provided its first free performing arts camps this summer for children attending Cayman’s government schools.

George Town Primary School hosted the programme, which covered two weeks of activities.

In the first week, children were able to learn stage craft, storytelling, song and dance through the story of ‘Peter Pan’. In the second week, they were taught about a range of different instruments and played as an ensemble through the exciting ‘Band Camp’.

The camps gave the children an insight into performing, playing instruments and creating imaginative pieces of visual art. It was also a great way for the children to socialise and make new friends from a number of different schools.

The camps were run by music and performing arts professionals from Musicians Ltd and nine of the attendees have subsequently been awarded scholarships for this academic year. They will benefit from the many classes and instrumental lessons on offer at Musicians Ltd.

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing and BCQS, whose generous donations helped to fund this new and exciting free camp programme initiative,” said Janine Stabler, founder and director of Musicians Ltd.

There will be more on offer in the future from the Cayman Arts Trust, starting with The Little Mermaid Performing Arts Camp taking place from 21-25 Oct., with sessions running from 8:30am-2:30pm daily.

This camp will be held at the Musicians Ltd Studio on Dorcy Drive. To qualify, students must be aged 6-13 with an interest in singing, dancing or acting and must attend a government school. The Cayman Arts Trust is looking to award full performing arts scholarships to a further five students from the Little Mermaid camp, which will start in January 2020.