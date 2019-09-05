New DVES director appointed

His appointment was effective on 1 Sept., according to a DVES press release.

Quinland had been serving as acting director since 2018. He is responsible for developing and administering the department’s operating budget of more than $5 million. He will oversee the department’s operations, administration, Government Fueling Facility and District Emergency Fueling Facilities, as well as government’s Fleet Management Programme.

The government’s fleet includes more than 1,000 vehicles, including motorcycles, passenger vehicles and light‐heavy duty trucks. Also included in the fleet are police and hazmat emergency response vehicles, ambulances and specialised heavy equipment.

“We have been reviewing our services and how they affect the environment in which we work and live. We will be phasing out certain chemicals where possible and monitoring their use and disposal. We are also gearing up, through training, to support government’s commitment to the National Energy Policy in terms of our progressive conversion of fleet to more efficient alternatives,” Quinland said.