Three trash trucks out of service

Garbage collectors will be working double shifts through Saturday to catch up on roadside pickups. Three trucks are currently out of service, contributing to more delays in collections, particularly in the eastern districts.

Government released a statement Thursday apologizing for delays over the holiday period.

“Delays in the schedule arose in late December when three trucks had to be taken out of service,” according to the statement from the Department of Environmental Health.

“The vehicles are currently awaiting parts to be shipped from overseas. DEH is currently working with the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services to ensure that repairs take place as quickly as possible.”

The DEH expects normal service to resume from Monday. Officials say additional shifts will be added if need be to meet this goal.

Staffing and equipment issues have been blamed for long-running issues with roadside garbage collections over the past 18 months.