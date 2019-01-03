Police arrested four people for driving under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of the first day of the year, bringing the total holiday season DUI arrests to 47.

Three of the arrests on Jan. 1 came during proactive early morning traffic stops, while the fourth person was arrested following a single-vehicle collision. At least one person arrested that morning had a breathalyzer reading of over twice the legal limit, police said in a press release.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service partnered once again with the National Drug Council in support of the New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus Campaign. According to the National Drug Council, more than 1,400 people used the free bus service in Grand Cayman, while several others did so in Cayman Brac.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who chose to ride the Purple Ribbon Bus,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “By taking advantage of the service and choosing not to drink and drive, they helped to make the roads that much safer for themselves and other road users.”

Mr. Yearwood said police were pleased there had been no serious accidents or road fatalities following the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Our focus now turns to the rest of 2019, as we continue our proactive approach to cracking down on drunk driving, speeding, and other traffic violations that threaten the safety of our roads.”