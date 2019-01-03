Officials with the KAABOO Cayman festival have announced that no tickets will be on sale at the Feb. 15-16 event.

Organizers said anyone planning to attend the two-day concert, featuring such acts as Duran Duran, Zedd, Blondie and Bryan Adams, will need to purchase tickets in advance of the show.

The festival, which will be held on a site north of the Kimpton Seafire resort, also features comedy acts – David Spade, Wanda Sykes, Alonzo Bodden and more – an art exhibit and gourmet food.

It is the largest such event to come to Cayman and is an offshoot of KAABOO Del Mar, a three-day festival that has been held for the past four years just north of San Diego, California.

The event is being backed by Virgin Entertainment and Dart Enterprises.

Two-day general admission tickets are US$400 per person. Single-day passes are US$275. Visit www.kaaboocayman.com for details.