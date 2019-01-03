Car crash closes road

The northbound lane of North Sound Road was closed for more than four-and-a-half hours on Thursday morning following a two-car collision in which one person was seriously injured.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in front of Alissta Towers.

A black Ford SUV and silver Lexus, carrying a total of six occupants between them, collided. Police and emergency personnel responded, and the road was closed to traffic. It reopened at 7 a.m. Police said one person remained in serious but stable condition Thursday morning.