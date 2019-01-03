January movies at Camana Bay Cinema

January is always a time for a mixed bag of films. Even though it is typically a month where nary a blockbuster will be found, sometimes a gem or two will surprise you.

For example, “On the Basis of Sex,” based on the early life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has garnered some decent critical reviews thus far, so it should be worth a look.

“Green Book,” released in the U.S. in November last year is arguably the darling of 2018 with many Oscar nominations expected, come the announcements on Jan. 22. If you have the time, this one should definitely be on your list.

“Eli” and “Escape Room” will satisfy those looking for some thrills and chills, while “The Upside” might be the feel-good film people need at the start of the New Year.

Those of us (like me) looking forward to the new “Hellboy” reboot will have to now wait until April. The studio pushed back the release date from January, which will put the film head-to-head with Robert Downey, Jr.’s new role as Doctor Dolittle. Sometimes a change in release date has ominous reasons, but it seems that confidence must be high for them to move it to a stronger month. Time will tell.

For up-to-date schedules and online tickets, visit www.fandango.com.

Jan. 4

‘Eli’

A boy becomes trapped in a haunted house while undergoing treatment for a rare disease.

‘Escape Room’

Lured to a mysterious room, six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.

Jan. 11

‘On The Basis Of Sex’

Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court.

Jan. 18

‘War With Grandpa’

Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter’s room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa he wants his room back – so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even.

‘Green Book’

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

‘The Upside’

Inspired by a true story, a friendship develops between a wealthy quadriplegic man and the ex-con who becomes his caregiver.

Jan. 25

‘The Kid Who Would Be King’

Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.