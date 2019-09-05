Cancer Society to host awareness events

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society will present ‘Conquering Cancer VI – Let’s Fight Cancer Together’, a series of cancer awareness activities for health professionals and the general public, this month.
This will be the sixth time the Cancer Society hosts the event. This year, it will be held on 19‐21 Sept., and will include the provision of health information and screenings to the public.
The first event, beginning at 5pm on 19 Sept., at the Marriott Beach Resort, will be an evening for doctors and allied healthcare professionals, as well as medical students. Attendees will receive four hours of continuing medical education credit, and there will be speakers from Broward Health International, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cleveland Clinic, CTMH Doctors Hospital, Health City Cayman Islands, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Healthcare Systems, Miami Cancer Institute Baptist Health South Florida, and University of Miami Health Systems.
The Friday, 20 Sept. event at the Cayman Islands Hospital is aimed at providing doctors and allied healthcare professionals with an informative presentation by a visiting physician, who will be providing expertise on cancer prevention and treatment. That event is a Lunch and Learn session, from noon until 2pm.
On Saturday, 21 Sept., a health fair will be held at the Marriott Beach Resort. According to the Cancer Society, the fair is designed to bring new and innovative ways of screening, diagnosing and treating cancer.
“While this event is dubbed ‘Conquering Cancer VI’, attendees will get the chance to have free health screenings for glucose level, blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol, as well as free, healthy food samplings,” a press release from the Cancer Society stated.
The health fair will also include talks by doctors about cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, booths showcasing local health‐related organisations and companies, and opportunities to speak with doctors and a registered dietician one‐on‐one.
The event runs from 8:30am until 2pm and is free and open to members of the public of all ages. There will be more than 30 exhibitors, including nine visiting hospitals, with giveaways and health information.
“CICS strives to support the fight against cancer in our communities in many ways – this event demonstrates our continued commitment to provide education and awareness. We encourage everyone to attend, to learn and contribute to this exciting conference,” said Dr. Wilmoth Shillingford, chair of education of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.
For more information, call 949‐7618 or email [email protected]