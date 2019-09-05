Cancer Society to host awareness events

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society will present ‘Conquering Cancer VI – Let’s Fight Cancer Together’, a series of cancer awareness activities for health professionals and the general public, this month.

This will be the sixth time the Cancer Society hosts the event. This year, it will be held on 19‐21 Sept., and will include the provision of health information and screenings to the public.

The first event, beginning at 5pm on 19 Sept., at the Marriott Beach Resort, will be an evening for doctors and allied healthcare professionals, as well as medical students. Attendees will receive four hours of continuing medical education credit, and there will be speakers from Broward Health International, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cleveland Clinic, CTMH Doctors Hospital, Health City Cayman Islands, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Healthcare Systems, Miami Cancer Institute Baptist Health South Florida, and University of Miami Health Systems.