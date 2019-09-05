Firefighters tackle blazes at landfill

Kevin Morales

[email protected]

Firefighters responded to the George Town landfill Wednesday for a series of fires, according to a government news release.

A government spokesperson confirmed that the fire was extinguished around 11pm Wednesday.

“Thermal imaging cameras were used during the night and again this morning to check for any outstanding hotspots. None were found,” a government press statement read.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the surface of the landfill site around 6:30am Wednesday. They monitored the site throughout the day after extinguishing the flames but returned around 5:30pm when a “deep-seated pocket fire” was found near the location of the surface fire.

Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health crews worked throughout the night to excavate and douse the area, according to the release.

“I can assure the public that my officers are working diligently to minimise the threat of any smoke that might affect neighbouring areas,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mr. Roy Charlton is quoted as saying in the release.

At least two fires had been reported at the landfill earlier this year. Between 2011 and 2016, 131 fires were reported at Cayman Islands landfill sites, according to the Economics and Statistics Office’s 2016 Compendium of Statistics.