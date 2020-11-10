Bothwell named deputy director of Vehicle and Equipment Services

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure recently appointed Mark Bothwell as Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services deputy director.

Bothwell has served as acting deputy director since July 2019. He has more than 13 years of management experience with the Cayman Islands government, according to a press release from the ministry.

“Mark has been my valuable right hand man who brings an abundance of knowledge and experience that we need at DVES as we work to improve efficiency, service standards and provide an overall enhanced experience for our customer,” DVES Director Stephen Quinland said in the release.

Bothwell previously worked as acting assistant director of solid waste in the Department of Environmental Health and as assistant manager and general manager in the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit.

Bothwell’s duties at include assisting the director with the department’s $4.7 million operating budget. He will also oversee the fleet management programme of more than 1,000 vehicles and equipment.

As part of his professional development, Bothwell completed architectural design training at Tallahassee College and a joint executive management course at the University of Texas, Arlington and University College of the Cayman Islands.

“I have been acting in this position for over a year now so I am grateful for the opportunity to be formalised in this role. I look forward to continuing my contribution to the department, ministry and the Government of the Cayman Islands,” Bothwell said in the release.