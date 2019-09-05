Police: drive with caution during triathlon

The RCIPS is urging motorists to drive with caution during Sunday’s Mercuryman Triathlon.

The race begins at 6:45am at Eden Rock on South Church Street, George Town.

The bike portion of the event will begin in front of Eden Rock and participants will travel to East End via South Sound Road, Sham- rock Road, Bodden Town Road, Sea View Road and the Queens Highway and return via the same route.

The run portion of the event will begin in front of Eden Rock and participants will travel south on South Church Street to Windsor Village, and return via the same route, completing multiple laps before finishing at Bar Crudo on South Church Street.