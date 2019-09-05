KEVIN MORALES

Proposed changes to road infrastructure in connection with plans for a Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Beach Bay have not appeared in previous agreements between the developer and government, according to the National Roads Authority.

The NRA says government would need to enter into new agreements with the developer should the Central Planning Authority grant permission for the 418,990 square-foot resort. The comments appear in the agenda for the 11 Sept. Central Planning Authority meeting.

A coastal road planned to bisect the development, referred to as BP40, was gazetted in 1979 but never constructed, according to the agenda. An architect’s rendering of the proposed development shows that road would extend to the west of Beach Bay Road as well.

“Note that previous agreement for the construction of the road … never included road construction of Boundary Plan 40 west of Beach Bay,” the NRA writes.