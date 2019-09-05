KEVIN MORALES
Proposed changes to road infrastructure in connection with plans for a Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Beach Bay have not appeared in previous agreements between the developer and government, according to the National Roads Authority.
The NRA says government would need to enter into new agreements with the developer should the Central Planning Authority grant permission for the 418,990 square-foot resort. The comments appear in the agenda for the 11 Sept. Central Planning Authority meeting.
A coastal road planned to bisect the development, referred to as BP40, was gazetted in 1979 but never constructed, according to the agenda. An architect’s rendering of the proposed development shows that road would extend to the west of Beach Bay Road as well.
“Note that previous agreement for the construction of the road … never included road construction of Boundary Plan 40 west of Beach Bay,” the NRA writes.
Costs associated with the construction of the road, such as land acquisition, would be borne by the developer, according to the NRA.
A roundabout at the intersection of BP40 and Beach Bay Road as well as a “cart bridge” extending above BP40 is also shown on plans.
“The proposed roundabout intersection shown at Beach Bay Road and Boundary Plan 40 was also never formed [as] part of a signed agreement,” according to the NRA, which added that no details on the bridge have been given with plans provided for review.
“While the NRA can endorse these additional road features and works, an agreement between CIG and the current developer will be necessary,” according to the NRA.
“Members are invited to note that the roundabout would be partially constructed on parcels of land that are not within the developer’s ownership.”
Beach access
The Public Lands Commission, meanwhile, noted discrepancies in the plans regarding public beach access.
Developers are legally required to set aside and dedicate to the public a right of way of not less than 6 feet in width per every 200 feet of shoreline. The right of way should be from a public road to the sea. The proposed development’s shoreline measures 2,000 feet, based on the submitted planning application, according to the agenda.
“The applicant’s proposal does not appear to fulfill the requirement,” the Public Lands Commission writes. “The proposal allows for a single 12-foot public right of way at the eastern extremity of the site, although the length of shoreline subject to the planning application appears to be well in excess of 400 feet.”