Poll result: Forbes voted top Caymanian athlete

You’ve had your say and voted North Side native and three-time Olympian Ronald Forbes as the best athlete in Cayman’s history.

The Cayman Compass recently partnered with Cayman Sports Buzz to unveil our list of the Top 10 Caymanian athletes. The list came complete with a poll asking readers to select who they thought emerged from that last list as the “best of the best”.

Forbes garnered 33% of that vote.

Here are the full results: