One new COVID-19 case reported

The latest coronavirus test results show that Cayman has one new case of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a statement today.

This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Cayman to 196. Of those cases, 169 people have fully recovered and 26 cases are active but asymptomatic.

The new case was found among a batch of 451 tests carried out since Tuesday afternoon.

Lee said the latest person who tested positive is asymptomatic and that the case was picked up through screening. Contact tracing has started.

So far, 21,733 people in the Cayman Islands have been tested for the virus.