Flow Cayman Expands Its B2B Operations

George Town, Grand Cayman – July 1, 2020: Cable and Wireless Cayman, a subsidiary of C&W Communications which operates the C&W Business, Flow, BTC and UTS brands in the Caribbean, today announced the acquisition of IT Outsource Ltd. (“ITO”), a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the Cayman Islands. Founded in 2004, IT Outsource provides IT managed and support services, cloud back-up, security services and enterprise hardware and software solutions focused on clients in the financial services, insurance, government and tourism sectors. ITO prides itself on simplifying the IT requirements of its clients with a reputation for outstanding customer service.

This deal further demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Cable and Wireless in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean region by investing strategically to grow and support business customers.

Chris Coles, Chief Commercial Officer B2B in C&W Communications, commented, “The acquisition of IT Outsource represents an important step in the execution of our growth strategy and will strengthen our business by bringing innovative solutions and technologies to existing customers and solidifying our position as the leading provider of ICT services in the Cayman Islands. The combination of our highly complementary services will create greater value for our clients as we continue our drive to innovate in the market.”

Garry Southway, General Manager and Managing Partner, IT Outsource, said, “As the entire world shifts to focusing on how to secure a mobile workforce we aim to expand our portfolio of solutions in the region for protecting people, services, and data – on the network and beyond. We know these are challenging and uncertain times, and we are excited about what this deal means for the expansion and profitability of your business and ours, and that in the process we hope to offer a more comprehensive and secure ‘end to end’ offering and to better serve our clients in the region with new and innovative solutions.”

Speaking about the acquisition of ITO, Robert Moorhead, Head of C&W Business Cayman, said, “This is a significant moment for both companies as we bring together two leaders in the Cayman Islands technology industry.”

About IT Outsource Ltd.

IT Outsource Ltd (“ITO”) is a full-service IT consultancy and business solutions firm, based in the Cayman Islands which has been providing technology-based solutions for clients in the English-speaking Caribbean since 2004. ITO focuses on clients in the Offshore Financial Services sector and the various small and medium businesses in the region and offers the best-of-breed solutions for each. ITO offers the following products and services: Disaster Recovery (DRaaS), IT managed services, IT support services, IT consulting services, hardware and software, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Backend as a Service (BaaS), private/hybrid cloud, offshore hosting, IT managed security and enhanced IT security.

About C&W Communications

C&W Communications (“C&W”), part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region. Learn more at www.cwc.com.