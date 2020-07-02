LetsTalk | Man on the street in Cayman Brac

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Cayman Brackers have been enjoying busier days. Divers are back in the water and the hospitality sector is taking in local tourists again.
Several islanders commented that they are happy to see life moving again, but many remain cautious.
