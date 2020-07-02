COVID roundup: No new cases reported Thursday

TravelTime is now the single point of registration to streamline travel until Cayman’s borders are reopened.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Thursday reported no new positive cases among 252 test results reported.

There have been 201 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. Of those, 194 have recovered and there are six active cases. The total number of tests carried out stands at 24,321.

Newly created entity TravelTime begins operation

This week, government’s new authority TravelTime began its management of evacuation flights to and from the Cayman Islands.

As of 1 July, TravelTime, according to a statement from the International Investment and Trade Ministry, is a single point of registration to streamline travel until Cayman’s borders are reopened to normal commercial travel. It will also manage the government isolation facilities for persons returning to the island.

Those wishing to travel to, from, and within the Cayman Islands, whether by air or sea, now have to reconfirm their intentions and desire to travel at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.

Nine repatriation flights planned 1-11 July are scheduled to and from Grand Cayman. They include round-trip flights to and from London, England; Miami, Florida; and Kingston, Jamaica.

Tourism leaders to contact stipend registrants

The Tourism Ministry and Department of Tourism will be sending emails to those registrants who have qualified for the displaced tourism employees stipend, according to a DoT press release issued Wednesday.

The email will be sent to verified registrants only and the DoT advises recipients to not share the email, as it will include a link specific to the verified applicant for securely providing their banking details. The deadline is Tuesday, 7 July.

Those persons who were not approved will receive separate communications.

The displaced tourism employee stipend is part of a government assistance plan for those who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEOC stands down

The National Emergency Operations Centre has been stood down and the NEOC email discontinued as a source of information.

Anyone with an emergency is advised to call 911.

Those with queries regarding COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands and applicable policies can visit gov.ky/coronavirus and caymancompass.com.

HSA Flu Clinics close

The Health Services Authority will be closing its Flu Clinics in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac on Saturday.

The HSA cited the reduction in government’s COVID-19 pandemic suppression levels and fewer patients seeking treatment for COVID-like symptoms.

The clinics were opened in February and registered more than 1,500 patients in Grand Cayman and more than 75 in Cayman Brac.

Those experiencing flu or respiratory symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should seek care at the Acute Care Clinic in the George Town General Practice Building or the Accident and Emergency Department, which is open 24/7 in Grand Cayman/Cayman Brac.

The HSA’s 24-hour Flu Hotline will remain operational and persons with flu-like symptoms should call 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 prior to going to Accident & Emergency.