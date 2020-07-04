CIREBA launches donation programme

'Home is Where the Heart is' created to help the Cayman Islands community

The Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association recently announced the launch of its ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ donation programme, providing funding for those most in need within the Cayman Community.

CIREBA is committed to donating $10,000 a month for the next eight months to various local charities and service organisations. The initiative started in May with a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels. MOW provides free meals to seniors that are homebound and/or disabled.

Each month, the CIREBA membership – which includes over 240 real estate agents and 35 brokerages – will have the chance to vote for a charity or service organisation of their choice through an anonymous survey. The charity with the most votes for that month will receive the $10,000 donation.

“CIREBA is supported directly by fees paid from our members and brokers, so we’re thrilled that the membership recognises that supporting our community is critical in times like these,” said Tracy Moore, treasurer at CIREBA. “Not just in the short term, but over the remainder of the year as the community begins to get back on its feet and thrive again.”

Once a charity or service organisation has been chosen, it will be ineligible to be chosen again for three months after receiving the popular vote. This guideline was implemented in order to assure CIREBA reaches as many organisations as possible during the time for which the campaign runs.

“There are many members of our community who so desperately need support, and CIREBA is proud to be in a position to help,” said James Bovell, board member of CIREBA.

Those presently eligible for the monthly donations include:

· Cayman Islands Food Bank

· Cayman’s ARK – Acts of Random Kindness

· Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

· Kiwanis Club Cayman

· National Trust

· The Pines Retirement Home

· Feed Our Future

· YMCA Cayman

· Cayman Islands Humane Society

· Meals on Wheels

· Alex Panton Foundation

· One Dog At A Time

Charities or service organisations not on the list that wish to be included can make the request by emailing [email protected]

To learn more about the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association, visit www.cireba.com.