Mango market set for Monday

One only has to drive along the roads of Cayman to see that mango trees are laden with fruit this season.

In order to take advantage of this bumper crop, the Farmers and Artisans Retail Market, along with Powder Monkey Gourmet Treats, is working to showcase the versatility and range of mangoes being grown – and mango-based products being created – in the Cayman Islands.

The public is therefore encouraged to support Mango Monday at the Market on Huldah Ave. by the cricket oval, this Monday from 10am-4pm. It is a special event that will be a must-attend for any mango lovers. There will be fresh mangoes of every shape and size, mango skin and hair products, mango food items and mango beverages.

Under normal circumstances, such a bountiful crop would be a blessing for all, but this has been a difficult year for local farmers and small artisan businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is hoped that the specialty market will bring consumers and sellers together, creating new opportunities for everyone to benefit from the abundance of this fantastic fruit.