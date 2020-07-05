National Attractions set to reopen on Constitution Day

More COVID-19 restrictions lifted on Sunday, allowing for summer camps to begin and indoor dining to be allowed at restaurants.

Families looking to get out and explore will also be happy to hear that all the Cayman Islands Tourism Attraction Board entities are reopening to the public on Monday; with new social distancing protocols in place, of course. These include the Pedro St. James Historic Site and the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

At the Botanic Park, visitors can enjoy a picnic on the lawn, go bird-watching along the Woodland Trail, or catch a glimpse of a blue iguana and learn about the other indigenous plants and animals that reside there. They can also learn about the park’s conservation efforts and take a walk through a 100-year-old traditional Caymanian home located inside the Heritage Garden.

At Pedro St. James, guests can take in the views of the Caribbean Sea and the history of the ‘Birthplace of Democracy in the Cayman Islands’, while stepping back in time at the place where the Abolition of Slavery Act was read in 1835, ending slavery in the Cayman Islands.

Admission to each attraction is $5 for residents and $10 for a guided tour.

Children 5-and-under as well as seniors 65-and-older are free.

To learn more, email [email protected] or call 925-5852.