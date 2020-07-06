A quick guide to the committee shaping the vision for Cayman’s post COVID-19 future
What is it?
A public and private sector committee, led by commerce minister Joey Hew, tasked with developing a long term post-COVID-19 strategy for Cayman.
Who else is on the committee?
Eric Bush, Chief Officer, Ministry of International Trade
Bobby Bodden, owner Bodden Realty
Dan Scott, regional managing partner at EY and chair of the Education Council
Mark VanDevelde, CEO Dart Enterprises
Matthew Wight, managing director of NCB Group
What areas is it looking into?
Six sub-committees have been established under the leadership of private sector figureheads with a remit to consult widely in their respective sectors and report back with ideas and recommendations to the main committee,
What are the six sectors and who is in charge?
Tourism and hospitality: Pilar Bush, former director of tourism
Technology/infrastructure: Mike Mannisto, partner, EY
Financial services industry: James Bergstrom, partner, Ogier
Retail outlets/other: AL Thompson, owner of AL Thompsons and head of the Central Planning Authority
Social services/healthcare: Shomari Scott, director of business development, Health City, Cayman Islands
Development/construction: Dale Crighton, Crighton Properties
What happens next?
The committees were reporting back to the central committee this week. SEAC will then make recommendations, which Minister Hew can bring to Cabinet to consider.
