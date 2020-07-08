Conyers appoints new head of corporate services

Conyers has appointed Charlotte Cloete as head of corporate services in Cayman.

Cloete, a qualified, non-practicing Cayman Islands attorney-at-law, has 16 years of experience working for leading large and medium-sized international, legal, trust and fiduciary services companies, Conyers stated in a press release.

Prior to joining Conyers, she held both senior management and client facing roles at Collas Crill, Intertrust and Walkers Management Services.

“I’m happy to welcome Charlotte to the firm,” said Kevin Butler, partner and head of the Cayman Islands office. “Her extensive experience and track record of success strengthens our corporate service offering and we look forward to seeing the practice thrive under her leadership.”

Global Head of Client Services Justine Blakesley added, “I am delighted that Charlotte is joining our global corporate and trust services team and look forward to working with her. Charlotte is a key hire in our global expansion plans. I am sure that our Cayman clients will benefit greatly from her expertise. ”

”I am very excited for the opportunity to join such a dynamic group of professionals and to be able to help the team in Cayman to deliver the growth and strategic objectives which have been set by the firm,” said Cloete.

Conyers Client Services is an affiliate of global law firm Conyers Dill & Pearman. It provides a range of directorship, corporate administration, secretarial, trust and company management services.