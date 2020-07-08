New Canadian honorary consul appointed for Cayman

Yves Martel has been appointed as the new Canadian honorary consul of the Cayman Islands.

Martel commenced his duties on 1 July.

On behalf of the Canadian government, Laurie Peters, Canada’s high commissioner to Jamaica and non-resident consul general to the Cayman Islands, announced the appointment in a press release on Friday.

Martel, originally from Dolbeau, Canada, has lived in Cayman for six years. He is the head of discretionary portfolio management for a subsidiary of a major Canadian bank in the Cayman Islands, the release stated.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Martel into our Canadian consular family in the Caribbean and I would like to express gratitude to the Offices of the Governor General and the Premier for their continued collaboration and partnership with Canada,” Peters said. “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt thanks to Mr. Jeff Boucher, outgoing Honorary Consul for his exemplary service to Canadians in the Cayman Islands for the past 14 years, particularly during hurricane seasons and most recently with the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Canadians are the third largest component of the foreign work force in the Cayman Islands, and more than 20,000 Canadian tourists visit the Cayman Islands every year, according to the release.

As honorary consul for Canada, Martel will work closely with the consular section of the Canadian High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Canadian consulate in based on the first floor of Landmark Square, 64 Earth Close, off West Bay Road, just past the Strand.

Canadians in need of assistance can call 949-9400 or email [email protected].