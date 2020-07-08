New leadership team at Appleby Global Services

Fiduciary services provider Appleby Global Services, which was launched by offshore law firm Appleby in 2019, announced its new leadership team this week.

The company has appointed Tim Faries as chief executive officer. Faries, who is managing partner in Appleby’s Bermuda office and heads up its insurance practice, will lead the AGS board of directors, while also focussing on product innovation and strengthening the foundational elements of AGS’ vision, mission and values, according to a press release from Appleby.

Faries will also be continuing with his existing responsibilities at Appleby.

He is joined by Gareth Russell, who has taken the role of chief operating officer. Russell is responsible for leading worldwide sales, field marketing and management of AGS’ business operations, Appleby stated.

Commenting on his new role, Faries said in the release, “This is a really exciting time to be joining the AGS business, which has grown significantly during its first year of operation. We understand the importance of becoming an efficient and resilient market leading provider of corporate, fund and trust services and with the help of our dedicated and highly experienced team, I am looking forward to leading the business on this journey.”