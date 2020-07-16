Crooks commits to University of Tennessee

Cayman Islands standout Jordan Crooks earlier this month gave a verbal commitment to join the University of Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team.

His decision was first reported by Swimming World magazine.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee. Go Vols!” he’s quoted by Swimming World as saying.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Volunteers are the 20 male and female varsity intercollegiate athletics programs that represent the university.

Crooks, 18, who swims locally with Camana Bay Aquatic Club, won 200-metres freestyle gold in the 15-17 age group at the 2019 CARIFTA games. He holds two senior national records – in the 50- and 100-metres backstroke, which he set earlier this year – as well as three age-group records.

He has represented Cayman at the 2018 FINA World Championships and the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Crooks is expected to join the Volunteers for the start of the 2021/22 season.

He competed earlier this year in the TYR Pro Swim Series, which was held on the University of Tennessee campus, according to Swimming World.

Tennessee finished sixth in the team standings at the 2020 Southeastern Conference championships.

The University of Tennessee is an NCAA Division I school, which is the top division of US college sports.