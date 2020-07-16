3 men arrested for credit card fraud

Police have arrested three men suspected of stealing credit card information, according to an RCIPS press release.

Two men, both age 26, were arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception on 9 July. Another man, age 27, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Wednesday, 15 July. All three men are from George Town.

The arrests stem from a series of fraudulent credit card transactions that are suspected to have been carried out by the men, using stolen card information obtained from credit card details provided during legitimate transactions, some of which were over the phone.

One of the men remains in custody, while the other two have been granted bail as investigations continue, according to police.

The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is advising the public to play close attention to their credit and debit card statements. Anyone who notices suspicious or unauthorised transactions is advised to contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit at [email protected], in addition to informing your bank.

The FCIU is also reminding the public to exercise caution when conducting credit card transactions. When paying for purchases, avoid allowing anyone to walk out of sight with your credit card, especially for extended periods. People should also be cautious about giving credit card information over the phone.