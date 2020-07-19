HSA surgeon saves vision of visiting sailor

An emergency eye surgery at the Cayman Islands Hosptial helped to save the sight of a visiting French sailor who got stuck in Cayman because of global border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cayman Compass journalist Andrel Harris spoke to Dominique Chorin. Watch the video to hear her story.
