The Health Services Authority’s temporary Smith Road Centre Pharmacy location will close down on 1 Aug., the HSA stated.

“The expansion of the pharmacy to the Smith Road Centre in April was a part of our COVID-19 response. We wanted to expedite pharmacy services during this challenging time for our patients, as well as provide more convenient and safer options for them,” said Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford.

“By directing CINICO and private insurance members with 100% coverage to the Smith Road Centre, we were able to better manage prescription demand and ensure the practice of social distancing.”

The HSA, in a press release, said the closure of the temporary location is necessary “to facilitate further development of the building space, which will be expanded to make room for the relocation of the Main Pharmacy from the Cayman Islands Hospital to the Smith Road Centre”.

People who have already requested refills can collect them at the Smith Road Centre Pharmacy before its closure on 1 Aug.