Saffery Champness launches Cayman trust and corporate services

Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries has announced the launch of a new offering in the Cayman Islands. Saffery Trustee Company (Cayman) Limited (STCCL) will provide Cayman trust and corporate services as a registered controlled subsidiary of a licensed Cayman trust company.

The services will be delivered in conjunction with Saffery Champness fiduciary professionals in Geneva and Guernsey.

The directors of STCCL will include Paul Tucknott, managing director of Saffery Champness in Geneva, and Lisa Vizia, director of Saffery Champness in Guernsey.

The company’s services include acting as a Cayman trustee, whilst providing some or all of the required administration either locally or via Saffery Champness’ offices in Geneva or Guernsey, according to client requirements. Clients will also have access to company incorporation and registered office services for Cayman entities, as well as any required administration.

Nick Batiste, managing director of Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries, said the company had carefully considered the needs of its international clients, who rely on it for market-leading trust and corporate services and advice.

“The Cayman Islands is a key jurisdiction with a robust legislative framework – as was highlighted in our recent dealings with the Grand Court on behalf of a trust under our stewardship. It is highly regarded by clients and advisers alike and will continue to be a location of choice for those with complex international needs,” he said. “We have worked for many years with clients and intermediaries on complex structures based in Cayman and establishing this new offering was a natural step for our business to ensure we are able to meet the complex needs of our clients in multiple jurisdictions.”

STCCL was incorporated in October 2019 and received regulatory approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) to undertake trust business in January 2020. STCCL was granted a corporate license to operate by CIMA in June 2020, enabling the full provision of services to clients by the business and its directors.

This new offering in the Cayman Islands follows the launch of Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries’ Dubai office in 2018.