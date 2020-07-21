Code (Cayman), a non-profit organisation that designs and hosts software programming courses, is expanding its programmes to Cayman Brac with the help of sponsor TechCayman.

Code (Cayman) will be hosting Youth Code (Cayman) from 10-14 Aug at Layman E. Scott Sr. High School. The one-week course will take place daily from 9am to 1:30pm for students between the ages of 12 to 17.

Youth Code (Cayman) is a free learning and support network dedicated to supporting the next generation of coders, and will introduce computer programming in a friendly and non-intimidating setting, Code (Cayman) said in a press release.

While learning new skills, participants will also explore possible programming paths and future opportunities.

Brandon Caruana, managing member of Cartan Group and director of Code (Cayman), will be mentoring the programme. “We are thrilled that our 4th Youth Code (Cayman) programme will take place in Cayman Brac,” Caruana said. “With help from our sponsors and mentors, we anticipate the distribution and frequency of our programmes will continue to grow.”

Since its inaugural Women Code (Cayman) programme in early 2019, Code (Cayman) has launched eight programmes and grown to a community of 14 mentors. The organisation said it was a priority for 2020 to extend these programmes to residents of Cayman Brac.