Brac garbage collection to resume Thursday

The Department of Environmental Health says garbage collection services on Cayman Brac will resume tomorrow (Thursday) following a short suspension.

In a statement earlier this week, the DEH said garbage collection services were suspended last Thursday so that repairs could be carried out on a defective garbage truck.

This impacted collections on the Brac.

In an updated statement today, the DEH said Cayman Brac customers can expect garbage collection services to be fully operational from Thursday.

The department apologised to the Brac community for the short suspension, saying the team at the Public Works Department had been working on the truck throughout the weekend.